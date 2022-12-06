W/Kameng police rescue abducted DFO within hours

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: The West Kameng police on Monday rescued Rupa DFO Bittem Darrang, who had been abducted by four persons on the same day.

The DFO was rescued and the abductors arrested within four hours of the incident, with assistance from the East Kameng police.

The persons involved in the abduction have been identified as Michael Tajo (33), a resident of Type-I Colony, Seppa; Joy Flago (29), a resident of Bosso Colony, Seppa; Monuruddin Ali (33), a resident of P Sector, Itanagar; Shamsul Ali (26), a resident of Chimpu, Itanagar; and Sicilia Takam Tajo (35), a resident of Type-I Colony, Seppa.

Earlier, at about 3 pm, the Rupa RFO informed the police that the DFO had been abducted by four unknown persons from his residence at around 1 pm. Following this, the police formed four teams to conduct searches and possible routes of travel of the abductors with the captive.

At around 5 pm, East Kameng SP Rahul informed that the accused had been detained at the Bana check gate and the DFO was present with them.

A white Innova vehicle with no number plate was also seized.

“Preliminary questioning has revealed that the motive behind kidnapping was to extort contract(s) from the victim,” the West Kameng SP informed in a release.