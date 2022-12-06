Basar will become tourist hub with better surface communication: DCM

BASAR, 5 Dec: “With so much of tourism potential in the district and hospitable people, Basar will surely become a tourist hub once the Likabali-Basar-Aalo-Mechukha road is completed,” said Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday morning, prior to flagging off the ‘Basar Running Ultra-Trail Experience-2022 (BRUTE 2.0)’ from the Gori field here in Leparada district.

Addressing the participants, Mein lauded the initiative of Gumin Rego Kilaju to generate awareness about conservation of natural resources and maintenance of the ecosystem.

“BRUTE has been initiated to promote the Likabali-Basar-Mechukha circuit, and to encourage healthy life,” Mein said, and gave assurance that the state government would support “the next editions of BRUTE.”

He appealed to the participants from other states to “carry good memories from the state and spread the positive message when they go back to their home places.”

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Sports Minister Mama Natung and MLAs Gokar Basar and Nyamar Karbak also participated in the run, in the 5-km category.

BRUTE 2.0 had four categories – 5 kms, 10 kms, 30 kms, and 60 kms – and over 100 runners from other states, including a 60-year-old man from Assam, participated in the event.

Mein visited plastic-free village Gori Erku (Gori-II). He also visited the Hi river to have a glimpse of freshwater fish conservation, and released fish seedlings into the river.

Earlier, on Sunday, Mein visited the EB Project – a model composite project of water, forest and wildlife conservation, sustainable agriculture, and ecotourism – of Horticulture Research & Development Institute Head Egam Basar.

The project is based on scientific methods to rejuvenate the drying rivers through integrated spring shed development.

The DCM also sponsored a fish pond for a local unemployed youth in Soi village, and released fresh fingerlings into the pond. (DCM’s PR Cell)