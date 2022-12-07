ATA demands bifurcation of elementary and secondary education directorates

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: The Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) has submitted a memorandum to the minister for education, demanding complete bifurcation of the directorates of elementary and secondary education up to the block level by 2023.

The ATA also demanded that rectification of the recruitment rule (RR) of all categories of teachers should be expedited and be cleared by 2023.

“Till then no random appointment should be made in the post of DAEO, APO and BEO,” the ATA said in the memorandum.

It demanded that the post of Dy.SPD, ISSE should be inducted from the parent department.

Other demands included review of ISSE bye-law, enhancement of earned leave from 10 days to 20 days, immediate renovation and construction of all dilapidated school infrastructure and teachers’ quarters.

The ATA said that the resolutions were adopted during its first federal body meeting, which was held in Pasighat, East Siang district on 18 November.