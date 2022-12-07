APLS celebrates foundation day

Promote young talents of state: Thongchi

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) celebrated its 17th foundation day with literary activities in several districts of the state on Tuesday.

Addressing the huge gathering of literary lovers at the J N State Museum conference hall here on the occasion, noted Assamese author Bangshi Bora said, “Literature has no boundary; it binds people all over the world.”

Bora, who is the president of Assam Kabi Sanmilan, called upon the budding talents of Arunachal Pradesh to concentrate on creating literary works to promote brotherhood and harmony among the people of the country and the world as a whole.

Lauding the APLS, Bora said, “The literary society of the state is going in the right direction in promoting literary talents of the state.”

Bora also released the sixth edition of the only literary magazine of the state “Prayas’.

While appreciating the APLS for publishing the literary magazine and giving spaces to the budding writers as well the seniors, he said ‘it will be an inspiration to next generation writers.’

In his address, APLS president and Padmashree Y D Thongchi said that there is no dearth of talents in the state.

Commending the sportspersons who are taking part in national and international level events and bringing laurels to the state, Sahitya Akademi Award winner Thongchi said the young generation of the state are excelling in various fields, be it fine arts, music, sports and literature.

“Arunachal should progress in all sphere of activities,” Thongchi said and emphasized on the need of nurturing the budding talents in the field of literature. He also called upon the young generation to join to the literary movement of the state, spearheaded by the APLS.

RGU professor (Hindi department) Dr. Rajeev Ranjan Prasad in his speech said that the writers need not bother about the literary value of their creativity at the beginning. “Writers can communicate with readers through their literary activities written with deep observation and concentration of what they are writing,” he said.

During the multilingual literary session, writers and APLS members Ajanta, Bagdevi Dabi, Dr. Jumyir Jini, Bengia Antra, Mukul Pathak, Biki Yader, Takam Maga and Ranjit Sinha recited their self composed poems and short stories.

At Khonsa in Tirap district, attending the foundation day celebration of the APLS, ADC in-charge (hq) Hakresha Kri encouraged the students to hone their creative skills in literary activities.

Dr. Ripi Doni, in her speech, exhorted the young students to inculcate the habit of reading and writing.

Khonsa GHSS vice principal Nokdon Chimyang, Tirap unit APLS general secretary Alenso Chai and DLIO Chaphun Sumnyan also spoke on the occasion.

The foundation day was also celebrated with poetry, short story and folktales writing competitions by the APLS district branches at Bomdila, Ziro and Roing.