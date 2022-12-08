Stress management prog for NDRF personnel begins

DOIMUKH, 7 Dec: The two days programme on ‘eradication of stress & enhancing inner strength,’ for the NDRF personnel, organized by the 12 NDRF, got under way at its battalion headquarters here on Wednesday.

Col. Ganesh Zape, Rajiv Gandhi University professor Jayadeba Sahoo and Bramha Kumari sisters are the resource persons of the programme. They are imparting stress management, self empowerment, meditation techniques, yoga practice, etc to NDRF personnel.

Earlier, the 12 NDRF commandant Praveen Kumar addressed the gathering at the inaugural event.