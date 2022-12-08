Flag-in ceremony of Eastern Command Trans Theater Adventure Activity-2022 held

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: The flag-in ceremony of the Eastern Command Trans Theater Adventure Activity-2022 was organized by the army’s Eastern Command at Golden Pagoda, Namsai in presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday.

The medley of adventure activities included six mountaineering expeditions, seven treks of more than 750 km up to an altitude of 16,500 ft, six cycling expeditions over 1,000 km on non-existent roads in six valleys and three white water rafting along three rivers, according to a defence release.

Mountaineers Satyarup Sidhanta, Tiyash Mukhopadhyay and Rajeev Kumar Mondal from Kolkata and Varuna Raina from Jammu and Kashmir were amongst known personalities participating in the Mt Jongsong expedition.

In a first of its kind civilian-military activity to promote adventure tourism in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, the team had 27 civil participants, including five policemen along with military personnel from Eastern Command.

Mein felicitated the participants and praised all for the indomitable spirit shown by them.

He mentioned that such events will not only enhance the bonhomie between the army and the civilians but will also promote adventure tourism, potential for which is immense in Arunachal Pradesh, Tezpur based defence PRO Lt Col AS Walia stated in a press release.

The event was flagged off by Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and general officer commanding of Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich at Gangtok on 25 August.