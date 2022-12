Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Wednesday arrested PWD assistant engineer Abu Pertin in connection with the APPSCCE question paper leakage case.

Pertin, who hails from Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district, is currently there as an AE in the PWD.

With his arrest, the number of people arrested in the case now stands at 32.

Pertin has been arrested based on the FIR lodged by deprived candidates of the APPSCCE-2017.