Farmers lament lack of agri technologies

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 8 Dec: Around 300 farm families of Sille-Oyan area in East Siang district and Jonai in neighbouring Assam are growing vegetables, spices and food crops, and earning their livelihood through agriculture and horticulture activities.

Located 16 kms east of Ruksin headquarters, Jampani area is famous for production of rabi and kharif vegetables, besides cereals, pulse and oilseeds, round the year. Raw vegetables and spices produced in the area are supplied to different parts of the state and neighbouring Assam round the year.

The cropping area in Jampani is around 10,000 bighas of fertile land on the right bank of the Siang river. The area also has enormous scope for allied activities like apiculture (honey), pisciculture, and animal farming.

However, the farmers are yet to harness the potentialities due to lack of technologies.

The local farmers are crying for basic amenities as the area still remains backward in terms of road communication, water supply and healthcare facilities.

The progressive farmers of the area are lamenting that they are still deprived of modern agriculture technologies for farming and harvesting. Moreover, they are deprived of suitable prices for their produces due to lack of cold storage and post-harvesting facilities.

“Due to lack of water supply and other facilities, we have to depend on natural factors in farming activities,” the farmers said.

The agriculture department had earlier implemented the Rastriya Krishi Vikash Yojana in the Jampani cropping site to boost vegetable production, but the scheme failed to evolve an effective mechanism to promote marketing of the vegetables.