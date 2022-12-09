Tawang football team sets remarkable example

Staff Reporter

HAPOLI, 8 Dec: Winning or losing is a fundamental part of any game, but leaving a lasting and remarkable impression is not everyone’s cup of tea.

The Tawang District Football Association (TDFA) left a remarkable impression at the Dani Kunia Government Higher Secondary School here in Lower Subansiri district by cleaning up the rooms and the premises allotted to its team, before leaving here on Thursday morning.

Tawang crashed out of the 19th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament’s league stage after being routed by Papum Pare 4-1 on Wednesday. Tawang, however, won the Lower Subansiri District Football Association’s heart by leaving a wonderful message by cleaning up the rooms and the premises of the school.

The 19-member football squad, led by TDFA president Namgey Tsering and general secretary Jampa Tsering, started cleaning up the premises and the rooms on Thursday morning.

“In every tournament, wherever we participate, we do social service. We have been doing this since 2013,” said TDFA coach Koncho Tsering.

“It was indeed heart-warming to see the Tawang team cleaning their rooms and the school premises,” said Liaison Officer Rubu Riku, who coordinated with the Tawang team and others.

“We saw such cleaning videos of Japanese fans in Qatar World Cup on TV, but what the Tawang team did here this morning did leave a wonderful message for everyone in Ziro, and every team should follow their example,” Riku added.