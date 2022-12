ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The Arunachal Indigenous Students’ Union (AISU) has submitted a memorandum to the chief minister’s office, seeking immediate posting of staff in the indigenous affairs (IA) department, claiming that the department is without staffers since its creation in 2017.

The AISU also sought immediate establishment of IA department offices in every district of the state.

It said that it would launch a democratic movement if its demands are not met.