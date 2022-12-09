Tribal development project launched

PALIZI, 8 Dec: An integrated tribal development project of the NABARD for the farmers of Thrizino block in West Kameng district was launched here on Thursday.

“The horticulture orchards-based new tribal development fund project is aiming at creating livelihood opportunities for 200 farmers, covering 200 acres in Ramda, Palizi, Balipho, Subu, Tania, Tuluhi, Kaya Valley, Gijiri, and Phrizin villages,” the NABARD informed in a release.

NABARD GM Partho Saha, who launched the project, said that development is the key to move forward, not only individually but also as a community.

“Development of physical infrastructure as well as social facilities like schools, hospitals and banks also get prioritised to areas where people are development-oriented and create a demand for such facilities,” Saha said.

Regarding the newly launched projects, he urged the farmers to take advantage of the project, “which envisages providing not only inputs like saplings, fertilisers, pesticides, fencing material, etc, but also training in scientific package of practices and handholding over a period of five years.”

NABARD AGM Avinash Pantawane also spoke.

The project is being implemented by NGO Bosco Reach Out and its agriculture specialist Minku Das.

The inaugural programme was attended by a large number of beneficiaries from the project villages, the NABARD said.