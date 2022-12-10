DARMAKANG, 9 Dec: The residents of Darmakang village in Tawang circle benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Seva Apke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by Tawang and West Kameng districts’ mentor secretary Ankur Garg, in the presence of DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, ZPC Leki Gombu, and others.

Following the camp, Garg convened a review meeting with the HoDs with regard to the infrastructure projects being implemented in the district.

EAC Choiki Dondup presented the detailed progress report of Tawang district, which was followed by a discussion on the saturation of 13 flagship programmes. (DIPRO)