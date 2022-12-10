ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: The Himalayan University here organised a symposium on ‘Entrepreneurship in generating self-employment opportunity for youth: India, Northeast, with special reference to Arunachal Pradesh’ on Monday.

The programme was organised by the university’s economics HoD Yapa Gyati, management HoD Tad Nime, and commerce HoD Dumo Lollen. It was co-sponsored by Mayam’s Mart 359.

During the programme, HU vice chancellor Prof Kuldeep K Sharma explained “the significance of entrepreneurship of the growth and development of the economy of our state in particular and of our nation in general.” He also explained how entrepreneurship helps in “fighting some of the prominent economic problems, such as unemployment, regional imbalance, and likewise.”

Proprietor of E&K’s restaurant, Toko Tatung, spoke about his knowledge and struggles, and his experiences as one of the first-generation entrepreneurs of the state. He advised the students to start pursuing their ideas and dreams instead of waiting for government jobs, and encouraged them to become job providers, rather than job seekers.

He also explained the importance of practical exposure and mentorship to thrive in the world of entrepreneurship.

Naara-Aaba winery founder Tage Rita dwelt on her experience as an entrepreneur, and explained how she built her business step by step, through unwavering determination and persistence.

She also highlighted the environment and support provided by her family and the community for the success of her business.

“As entrepreneurs, we should always take our social and environmental responsibilities seriously. It will in return help the business to grow with time,” she said.

HoDs of various departments and faculties, along with some of the administrative staffers of the university also attended the programme.