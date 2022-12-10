Secy calls for proper implementation of projects

CHANGLANG, 9 Dec: Skill Development Secretary SD Sundaresan, who is also the mentor secretary of Changlang district, called for coordinated efforts by the stakeholders “for fruitful implementation of developmental schemes in the district.”

Addressing a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Friday, Sundaresan also stressed on “convergence of schemes, wherever possible, for proper execution of the works.”

Deputy Speaker and Changlang North MLA Tesam Pongte urged the executing agencies to “ensure proper implementation of the schemes and projects within the stipulated period of time,” while Changlang South MLA Phosum Khimun stressed on “monitoring of works at the ground level for maintaining the desired quality.”

Presiding over the meeting, DC Sunny Singh appealed to the local representatives, PRI members and the executing departments to “work as a team for quality work and early completion of the schemes.”

Among others, Changlang ZPC K Mossang, ZPMs, and government officers attended the meeting.

Earlier, Sundaresan inaugurated a Seva Aapke Dwar camp in Kuchep. Villagers of Kuchep I & II, Chodok I & II, and Jungmaisung I & II availed the services provided by various government departments during the camp. (DIPRO)