On G20 presidency, governor says India can showcase its strength

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: “India can now showcase its strength, knowledge, innovative ideas, cultural richness and humane approach to every challenge the world is facing,” said Governor BD Mishra, addressing a videoconference for the G20 presidency – chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – from the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

India assumed the G20 presidency on 1 December, 2022 from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023.

The governor, on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, congratulated the prime minister for assuming the presidency of G20.

“The G20 presidency provides a great opportunity for India to lead the world as ‘viswa guru’ to mitigate the challenges facing mankind to pave the way for a better world for the posterity. India now has an opening to draw the world’s attention to the important issues that affect humanity as a whole. Let us all rise to the occasion and contribute towards an invigorated, interconnected and inclusive world,” he said.

The G20 is a forum of 20 developed and developing economies of the world. It meets regularly to discuss the pressing issues facing the global economy. Together, the G20 accounts for more than 80 percent of the world GDP, 75 percent of global trade, and 60 percent of the world’s population.

The current members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. (Raj Bhavan)