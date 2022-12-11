4 kickboxers from Arunachal to represent India at int’l c’ship

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: Four kickboxers from Arunachal Pradesh will represent India at the Asian Kickboxing Championship-2022, scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 10-18 December.

The players are Bialok Ragit, Tana Tagi Tara, Rajiv Ali and Bake Tama.

They have been selected based on their recent medal-winning performances at the Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship, which was held in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, in August this year.

Ragit will be competing in the senior below -86 kg K1 event, while Tara will participate in the senior below -63 kg point fight event.

Ali and Tama will participate in the light contact events in their respective weight categories.