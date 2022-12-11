Entrepreneur Toko Tatung receives int’l award

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: “If you act on your goals like there is no alternative, you will command incredible results.” -Awolumate Samuel.

This quote in a way reflects the story and success of Toko Tatung, a young entrepreneur who took a huge risk in 2007 when he decided to launch his then startup E&K’s, dealing in the food and hospitality sector. It is through his sheer hard work, sincerity, and passion that today the E&K’s brand has become a household name.

Recognising his immense contribution, Tatung was given the ‘Indo-Balinese Achiever Award for Tourism and Hospitality Excellence for Outstanding Contribution, Professional Achievement and Individual Excellence’ during an international seminar on globalisation of economic and social development, organised by the Association for Economic Growth, in Bali, Indonesia, on Friday.

Tatung received the award amid a large gathering of people from various parts of the world, including a few Arunachalis who also were awarded.

Hailing from Poru village in Lower Subansiri district, Tatung did his schooling from a government school and later made it to the prestigious St Stephens College of the Delhi University, and graduated in history (honours).

Besides running E&K’s, he doubles up as the secretary-general of the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACC&I).

Under his leadership, the ACC&I got the business people in the state declared as frontline workers, and got them vaccinated for free as a priority during the Covid pandemic. Further, he convinced the state government to declare all the statutory licenses deemed renewed for a year, as well, thereby bringing much-needed relief to the business community, which was devastated during the pandemic.

Tatung is also the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, which has provided him with a link to highlight the business concerns of the state at the regional and national levels.

He is also a member of the NABARD’s regional advisory committee in Arunachal.

Speaking to this daily, Tatung expressed happiness over the award and dedicated it to the people of the state.

“E&K’s became a big brand only because of the love and adulation of the people. An Arunachal brand getting recognised on such a big platform is a matter of pride for all of us. I share my happiness with my fellow brethren,” he said.

He said also that one of the reasons he launched E&K’s was to provide job opportunities to the local youths, and to tap the booming tourism potential of the state.

“We feel we have just begun. We are planning to employ around 5,000 local youths in the coming 10 years, working with various organisations, including the ACC&I, to encourage entrepreneurship and skilled workforce in the state,” he said.

“The desire to create an ecosystem of entrepreneurs for self-sustenance and job creation, and to bring finesse and innovation in the food and hospitality sector in our state, and further, to have our footprint in the national capital is fuelling our appetite,” said Tatung.