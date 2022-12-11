Khandu urges NES to set example for others

YACHULI, 10 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that the Nyishis being the largest tribe of the state, the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has a big role to play and set an example for other tribes of the state.

Speaking at the 13th general conference of the NES here in Lower Subansiri district, Khandu hailed the NES for leading from the front and hugely contributing in the progress of not only the community but also the state.

Khandu was also all praise for NES president Bengia Tolum, who, he said, “is a treasure house of knowledge, discipline and dedication.”

He also expressed gratitude to the NES’ founding president Joram Begi, under whose leadership the society was formed in 1987.

Paying rich tributes to sepoy Neelam Tebi, who laid down his life fighting enemy soldiers in Tawang during the 1962 war, the CM assured that a memorial would be erected in late Tebi’s village, Deed, in Lower Subansiri district, “so that he continues to inspire the youths.”

The CM also assured that an important landmark or institute will be named after martyr Tebi. He requested the district administration and the local legislators to submit a proposal to the government in this regard.

Underscoring the significance of connectivity to dissuade migration from the villages and encourage reverse migration from towns to villages, Khandu said that, in recent years, the state has witnessed huge progress in road connectivity.

He said that the Trans-Arunachal Highway is almost complete, “except for a few packages,” which, he assured, “will be completed by next year.”

“All unconnected villages are being connected with roads under the PMGSY, and those which do not qualify for PMGSY are being actively considered under other government schemes and programmes. It is heartening to know that, with good roads, people in Kurung Kumey are actually going back to their villages,” he said.

Raising the issue of Tali in Kra Daadi district – the only assembly constituency yet to be connected by road – the CM announced that he will be joining the Nyokum festival celebration in Tali in February next year, “travelling by road.”

Responding to a request by former CM and Sagalee MLA Nabam Tuki, Khandu gave assurance that road connectivity between Sagalee and Yachuli would be put in place. “This,” he said, “is important as Yachuli is the divisional commissioner headquarters for the western zone of the state.”

“We will take this up under the inter-connectivity project recently announced by the central government. My only request to the local people will be not to demand land compensation but offer it free of cost,” he said.

“In 70 years of India’s independence, the road length reached in Arunachal Pradesh was only 20,000 kms. In mere eight years (since Narendra Modi became the prime minister), we have added 10,000 kms,” Khandu said.

Wishing the NES delegates a successful conference, Khandu urged them to also discuss issues like “responsible use of social media” and “eradication of money culture in elections.”

He informed that, “as per a local demand,” the government of India has approved to change the name of the 405 mw Ranganadi hydroelectric project, run by the NEEPCO, to ‘Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project’, respecting local sentiments.

Sharing various data from the 2020-21 period, he said that the highest number of cancer patients hail from the Nyishi community, followed by the Apatani and the Adi communities.

“In case of severe kidney and heart ailments, the Adis topped the list, followed by Nyishis and Monpas.

In the education sector, going by the Class 12 pass percentage, Monpas topped the chart with Apatanis, Adis and Nyishis following,” he said.

He further said that, “when it comes to lodging of FIRs, Nyishis are the foremost, followed by Adis and Mishmis.”

Khandu said that “such data must be compiled in all sectors, so that organisations like the NES and others may do a brainstorming on how to move forward.”

He informed that “the data compilation is under process,” and once done, his office would share it with all community-based organisations, NGOs and the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum.

“Based on these data, we need to introspect, retrospect and plan ways to lead our society to a healthier and happier environment,” Khandu said.

The CM also presented mementoes to scholars from the Nyishi community for publishing books in the Nyishi language, to be taught in schools in the Nyishi inhabited districts.

The first day of the conference was attended also by Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Nyishi legislators, and senior community leaders.

The three-day NES conference will conclude on Sunday. (CMs’ PR Cell)