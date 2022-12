ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to visit Talom Rukbo Nagar in East Siang HQ Pasighat on 12 December to assess the preparations for the sangh’s centenary celebration.

The visit is not a public affair, and the purpose is to interact with the RSS swayamsevaks and karyakartas to discuss the growth and development of the sangh, and the problems and social issues faced by the Arunachali society.

Bhagwat is expected to be in the state from 12-15 December.