3-month-long markets’ inspection ends; illegal liquor seized

SANGDUPOTA, 10 Dec: The three-month-long ‘market inspection-cum-awareness programme’ on legal market practices, organised by the Yupia-based trade & development office, in collaboration with the Papum Pare district administration, concluded here in Papum Pare district on Friday.

During the last leg of the programme, the markets’ inspection team, led by Balijan ADC (i/c) Marchina Boria, inspected the markets in Basernalo, Inderjuli, Jote and Poma villages, and seized huge quantities of illegal liquor and tobacco products, and imposed fines on the offenders.

All the seized items were disposed of in the premises of the CO office here.

The team also provided on-the-spot services to businesspersons, including renewal of trade licenses.

Officials of the District Tobacco Control Cell sensitised the public to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, which prohibits sale of gutkha and tobacco products to persons below 18 years of age, and in places within 100 yards’ radius of educational institutes.

The team members included Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, Tax, Excise & Narcotics (Zone-II) Inspector Nabam Apo Hina, and Trade & Commerce Inspector Tabia Amko.

During the three-month-long programme, the team visited all the subdivisions of the district, and realised Rs 1,20,500 as penalties from trade licence defaulters.

The Papum Pare District Tobacco Control Cell also collected Rs 41,600 from violators of the COTPA. (DIPRO)