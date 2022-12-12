The NEEPCO’s 600 mw run-of-the-river Kameng hydroelectric project in Bichom river has reduced the once mighty river to a stream. Fishes have disappeared, and the villagers downstream are facing acute water shortage, leading to dwindling of horticulture and agriculture activities. The KaHEP Downstream People’s Affected Forum has sought intervention by the government and the NEEPCO. It has asked that the flow of the river be maintained, and that the affected villagers be compensated.

Photo courtesy: KaHEP Downstream People’s Affected Forum