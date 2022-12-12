Career counselling progs

KANUBARI, 11 Dec: The Rujen Students’ Union (RSU) organised a series of ‘education awareness and career counselling programmes’ in all the villages in Kanubari circle of Longding district from 6-10 December.

“During the programmes, which were held at Wanu, Runu, Longhua, Mopakhat and Luaksim villages, resource persons spoke elaborately on the importance of education in living a respectable life and becoming a contributor to nation-building,” the union stated in a release.

“The sole purpose of our programme was to empower our young students and aware the locals of the importance of education,” said RSU general secretary Cheho Tingkhatra, while RSU president Chanwang Wangsa said that “it is very disheartening to see that education is being disregarded in our areas. They are unaware of the opportunities after education. Hence, there is a crucial need to help them realise and create awareness about education.”

Kanubari ADC T Aran, PWD AE Moji Padu, BEO Ason Jamikham, and Kanubari OC T Langching were the resources persons.