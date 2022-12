DAPORIJO, 11 Dec: A weeklong ‘walkathon and plogging plastic-free campaign’, organised by the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), concluded here in Upper Subansiri district on Sunday.

The drive covered every part of the town, including private and government schools.

TCS president Larji Rigia and its secretary-general Tutar Dulom urged the people to keep their surroundings clean and not just depend on the urban development department to do the cleaning. (DIPRO)