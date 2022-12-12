Give more priority to road infrastructure

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday announced some developmental activities to be taken up in some districts of the state.

If the announcement becomes reality, the people of the state will witness a memorial of martyr sepoy Neelam Tebi in his village Deed in Lower Subansiri district. Tebi laid down his life before the altar of duty during the Sino-India war in 1962. Despite severe injuries, martyr Tebi refused to escape from the battlefield and fought against the Chinese troops valiantly.

The people will also see an institute or an important landmark that will be named after Tebi. We expect that these two important works in the name of a martyr will not be delayed, provided that the local administration and legislators take the initiatives soon, following the CM’s announcement.

Stating that the “state has witnessed huge progress in road connectivity,” the CM also disclosed that a road connectivity scheme between Sagalee and Yachuli will be implemented under the inter-connectivity project announced by the central government recently. Here, the local people will have to play a major role for the development of local areas and have to offer land free of cost if they take seriously the request of the CM to not demand land compensation.

According to the CM, the ongoing Trans-Arunachal Highway will be completed by next year and projects under the PMGSY to connect unconnected villages are going on. The CM happily announced that within eight years of the BJP government at the Centre, Arunachal got 10,000 kilometres of road against 20,000 kilometres since country’s independence.

In the early stage of development, Arunachal Pradesh had given priority to education, health and road infrastructure. In the course of time, the people realised that, without road infrastructure, the education and health sectors cannot progress well. This is a good sign in the way of progress. The road infrastructure should be first priority in this age of information technology.

However, considering the geographical area and nature of soil of the state, the state government must also keep aside sufficient fund for renovation of roads.

The state government should keep in mind that even in the Itanagar Capital Region, roads remain unrepaired for considerably long time. This should not happen in the rural areas also.