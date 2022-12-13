Bhagwat inaugurates ‘gallery of braves’

PASIGHAT, 12 Dec: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated an exhibition of a ‘gallery of braves’, including the heroes of the Sino-India war in Arunachal Pradesh, at the Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan in Talom Rukbo Nagar here in East Siang district on Monday.

The exhibition featured a collection of gallant stories about the bravery of Indian soldiers who fought tenaciously in the 1962 war in Arunachal. All the write-ups were compiled and presented by retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao.

Many of the heroes were martyred during the war. One Param Vir Chakra, and several Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra awardees were featured in the exhibition. A few unsung heroes who were not awarded but were honoured by the locals and enemy forces were also featured in the exhibition.

The exhibition also featured heroes of Arunachal who fought antinational elements in faraway Jammu & Kashmir. A few of them were martyred and awarded gallantry awards like Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Sena Medal, etc.

Several dignitaries, officials and locals witnessed the exhibition, which is planned to be held in other places also to create awareness among the people, sources said. (DIPRO)