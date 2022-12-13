DCM unveils Don Bosco’s statue, inaugurates school bldg

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein unveiled a statue of St John Melchior Bosco, popularly known as Don Bosco, and inaugurated the new building of the Don Bosco senior secondary school in Jollang on Monday, in the presence of Home Minister Bamang Felix, Education Minister Taba Tedir, former chief minister Nabam Tuki, MLAs Techi Kaso and Tana Hali Tara, and former minister Takam Sanjoy.

He also dedicated the school’s auditorium hall to the teachers and students of the school.

The infrastructures were dedicated to mark the centenary celebration of the arrival of the Salesians of Don Bosco in Northeast India.

Congratulating the Don Bosco family on completing 100 years in Northeast India, Mein said, “We recognise the contribution of the Don Bosco Society in imparting quality education with moral values and providing healthcare to the people of the state in remote and far-flung areas since pre-independence days.”

He expressed gratitude to the Salesians of Don Bosco “for dedicating their entire lives and rendering yeoman service to the people of the region with a missionary zeal in those difficult days.”

“It is because of the selfless service of the Salesians and others like Ramakrishna Mission and Vivekananda Kendra Vidhyalaya that today we have produced talented professionals in diverse fields and created a huge pool of manpower in the state,” he said.

Mein added that the state government would “look into whatever support it can provide to the Don Bosco Society in return for their service and for the protection of the school area from further eroding.”

Felix, Tedir, Rev John Thomas, Fr Jose Kuruvachira (provincial), Fr TJ Sebastian (rector), Fr CC Jose and Arunachal Pradesh Christian Association president Taw Tebin also spoke. (DCM’s PR Cell)