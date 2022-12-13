Punyo Rika from Arunachal commissioned as lieutenant in Indian Army

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: In a proud moment, Punyo Rika from Arunachal Pradesh was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Indian Army last Saturday during the graduation day programme held at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Rika, who hails from Siro village in Lower Subansiri district, is a first-generation army officer from his family. A product of the sainik school in Punglwa, Nagaland, Rika

was also the CBSE topper of Nagaland state.

His parents attended the ceremony. His first place of posting is his home state Arunachal.

Speaking to this daily, Rika expressed hope that his achievement would motivate more youths to join the armed forces.

“Hope my small achievement will push others to try their luck and join the armed forces to serve the nation while fulfilling personal dreams,” he said.