P/Pare lift Tadar Tang football trophy

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: Papum Pare lifted the 19th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament trophy after defeating Capital Complex by 2-1 goals in the final match played at the Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium in Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

This is the fourth time that Papum Pare has won the trophy.

The scorers for Papum Pare in the final match were Taba Heli (11 min, 29 sec) and Nunumi Mihu (54th min).

Runner-up Capital Complex also won the ‘fair play’ award, while Tsering Sherpa of Papum Pare was adjudged the best player, Taba Heli of Papum Pare was the highest scorer, and Jagom Loyi of West Siang was declared the best goalkeeper.

The tournament, which had been kicked off by PH Construction CMD Puna Hinda on 3 December, saw the participation of teams from Papum Pare, Capital Complex, East Kameng, East Siang, West Siang, Shi-Yomi, Changlang, Namsai, Siang, Lower Subansiri, Tawang, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, and Upper Subansiri districts.

The tournament was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association and hosted by the Lower Subansiri District Football Association.

Among others, Health Minister Alo Libang and Agriculture Minister Tage Taki witnessed the final match.