Ankha Millo to participate in Ankor photo workshop

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: Photographer from Arunachal Pradesh, Ankha Millo will participate in the prestigious Angkor Photo Workshop, 2023.

Millo is the first woman photographer from the Northeast to be accepted for the workshop, which will be held from 6-15 January next year.

Millo is a dentist-turned-multimedia artist and poet from Ziro in Lower Subansiri district. She works with writing, photography and various other mediums. Her work explores themes of gender, environment, and indigenous worldviews.

She is a member of the Indigenous Photograph, and the founder of the Aama Colllective – the first women collective of photographers from Northeast India and Darjeeling hills.