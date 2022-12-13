State’s chess players to participate in NE chess c’ship

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: Sixteen chess players of the All Arunachal Pradesh Chess Association are leaving for Mangaldai, Assam, on Tuesday to participate in the 13th North Eastern Chess Championship, to be held there from 14-18 December.

The players are:

Normal category: Tamchi Kache, Karak Bate, Raluk Dui, Talin Nimpu, Hage Lassa Nado, Nading Kojum Chokar, Neeraj Tamuk, Kama Techi Tara, Ratam Dui, Tamchi Taya, Tapan Kyamdo, Tai Kaku, Talin Maying, Rajesh Hiffo, and Heri Sakap.

Special category: Swatontra Mishra.

Taba Anam and Tapi Shah are accompanying the team as arbiter and manager, respectively.