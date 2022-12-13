Bhaichung Bhutia’s academy set to organise football trials in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), powered by enJogo, will conduct trials for its residential academies (boarding school with football training) at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy here on 18 December.

BBFS aims to reach out to football aspirants across the length and breadth of the country through its latest initiative – ‘100 trials. 100 cities. Unlimited dreams’.

The technical team has shortlisted 100+ Indian cities to conduct trials, based on football popularity, and select the best young players for BBFS Residential Academy.

BBFS is India’s largest football academy and already provides over Rs 2 crore worth of scholarships for talented footballers under its residential programme. There are opportunities to gain up to 100 percent scholarships covering academics, training, food, lodging, and competitive exposure.

“This is just the beginning. As our operations grow, we will keep on adding more venues to the list. Eventually, the plan is to cover every district in India,” said Kishore Taid, co-founder and CEO of Enjogo and BBFS.

BBFS residential academies are operational across five cities – Delhi, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Hosur, and Kerala. The trials will happen in two phases – regional and national. After selection in the first phase, the selected footballers will travel to one of the BBFS residential academies for the final round.

“We want to reach out to every youngster and allow them to represent us. Through the trials, we aim to find talented footballers and provide them an ideal pathway to reach the top,” said Bhaichung Bhutia, India’s longest-serving football team captain and the co-founder of BBFS.

BBFS has developed a robust scouting network where many academy players have played for the India age-group teams, Indian Super League, I-League, and Santosh Trophy teams. Gaurav Bora (Northeast United), Rohit Kumar (Bengaluru FC), Aashique Kuruniyan (Indian national team), and many other international stars started at BBFS and have risen through the ranks.

Players born between 1 January, 2006 and 31 December, 2013 are eligible to participate in the trials. The reporting time for the trials is 8:30 am.

The footballers must carry their kits and a valid government ID.