Medicine from the Sky launched in L/Subansiri

ZIRO, 12 Dec: The health department here launched the second phase of the Medicine from the Sky (MFTS) programme here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

A drone operated by Tech Eagle took off from Ziro valley and landed in Chambang in Kra Daadi district. It took only 21 minutes to cover the aerial distance of 31 kms, whereas the road distance is close to 180 kms, which usually takes around 8 hours to cover.

This was the preliminary launch of an extended exercise that will capture data points, qualitative aspects and the response to India’s health infrastructure when integrated with drones.

The drone was flagged off by Health Minister Alo Libang, in the presence of Agriculture Minister Tage Taki. The event was facilitated by the health & family welfare department, along with the district administration, the World Economic Forum (WEF), Apollo Hospitals Healthnet Global, the Indian Air Force (eastern command) and the ATC advanced landing ground here.

The MFTS programme is a combined effort of the state government and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Over the next few months, drones carrying medicines for emergency use, along with vaccines and blood samples will be transported from Ziro to health facilities in Kra Daadi district to overcome issues such as landslides and natural phenomena that the Himalayan region is often subject to.

The programme will also explore how drones can provide on-demand medication, diagnostics and response to emergencies over the period. The success of the initiative in Arunachal Pradesh will act as a template for integrated drone solutions in similar terrain globally.

“We would like this to be a six months-plus initiative to ensure that the best operational, regulatory and engineering aspects are considered while mainstreaming MFTS,” WEF India Lead (Healthcare) Dr Ruma Bhargav said on the occasion.

State Health Agency CEO Dr Nabam Peter said that the MFTS programme is in sync with the theme of this year’s Universal Health Coverage Day – ‘Build the world we want; A healthy future for all’ – and that the objective of the National Health Policy-2017 is to progressively achieve universal health coverage.

Taki said, “I strongly believe that use of drone technology for delivery of medicines will immensely contribute to healthy Arunachal.”

Libang expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “liberalising drone regulatory policy and pushing for usage of drones for social impact.” He said that the state government will launch the MFTS programme in other parts of the state, “based on the outcomes of these tests flights and on need base.”

Participating in the event, the local gaon burahs and gaon buris expressed hope that the initiative would strengthen their relationship with their Nyishi brethren.