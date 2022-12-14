Increase deployment of forces along LAC in Arunachal

It seems like after Ladakh, now China has set its sight on Arunachal Pradesh. More than 20 Indian soldiers were injured in a violent clash between soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA in Yangtse area in Tawang district on 9 December. The attempt by the PLA to change the status quo in Yangtse was thwarted due to a strong response from Indian side. The Chinese are now turning their heat on the Arunachal sector, besides repeatedly clashing with the Indian forces in eastern Ladakh.

There has been a sudden growth in incursion activities in the Arunachal sector. Whether it is Tawang, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, or even Upper Subansiri, the number of incursions by the Chinese PLA is witnessing growth. Further, repeated abduction of Arunachali youths engaged in hunting activities along the LAC by Chinese forces is also growing day by day.

All these indicate that the Chinese are hell bent on creating tension along the LAC in the state. The Indian forces seem to have learnt a lesson from the Ladakh incident and therefore they were there when the Chinese PLA attacked them at Yangtse on 9 December. The defence ministry should increase deployment of forces along the LAC in the state. Most importantly, the road and other infrastructures should be upgraded on a priority basis.