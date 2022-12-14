CE inspects PMGSY road

DAPORIJO, 13 Dec: RWD (PMGSY) Chief Engineer (CE) N Rigia inspected the 26.59-km-long Chetam-Guha PMGSY road here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Rigia commended the villagers for providing land for the road construction without seeking compensation. “The target could be achieved owing to full cooperation of the denizens,” he said.

RWD SE Toko Utto, EEs Taluk Rai and Taluk Jeram, PIU-II RWD EE J Hiri, and Daporijo PWD EE Lardik Kare accompanied the CE during the visit.

Nilling ZPM Takam Rikung, along with the villagers expressed happiness over the blacktopping of the Rikung-Guha road in Chetam circle. (DIPRO)