SS principal motivates RRU students to join Indian Navy

PASIGHAT, 13 Dec: Niglok-based Sainik School (SS) Principal, Commander Praveen Kumar Pola on Monday visited the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here in East Siang district as part of the Navy Week celebration, and apprised the students of the Indian Navy’s recruitment policy.

Interacting with the students, Pola informed them about the origin, structure, hierarchy and role of the Indian Navy in war and peace. He also briefed the students on various commissioned and non-commissioned rank entries to join the Indian Navy as an officer and a sailor, and their duties, pay, perks, allowances, facilities, and benefits during service and after retirement.

The naval officer recollected his Naval Academy days and advised the RRU students to prepare for entry into the Naval Academy.

He also motivated the students to imbibe and inculcate discipline, nationalism and patriotism, “which are the need of the hour to make our nation strong internally and externally to counter the enemy in case of war.”

He also presented a brief on the indigenous aircraft carrier made under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, using visual exhibits. (DIPRO)