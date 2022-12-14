Village celebrates golden jubilee

WASATHONG, 13: The residents of Wasathong village in Namsang circle of Tirap district celebrated the village’s foundation day here on Monday.

In his address, acting chief of Wasathong, Wangcho Lowang congratulated the people of Wasathong “on attaining 50 glorious years at the present location after migrating from Thingdong (Kaimai) village.”

Lowang lauded the paramount chief of Namsang and the chief of Thingdong (Kaimai) for their immense contributions and guidance “in the needs of time.”

The acting chief said that “Wasathong is one of the literate and learned villages in Namsang area of Tirap district,” and praised the villagers for “maintaining cordial relationship with Namsang and Kaimai in particular and neighbouring villages as a whole.”

Chief of Thingdong (Kaimai), Khamwang Lowang said: “It is in fact a glorious event for me in particular and the people of Kaimai village as a whole.”

Earlier, Golden Jubilee Committee president Tawang Lowang presented a brief history of the establishment of Wasathong village.

“It was in 1971 when 36 households from Kaimai village migrated to Wasathong in search of greener pastures and better life. The then chief of Namsang village was kind and generous enough to accept the proposal of the Kaimai chief and his council members to establish a new village called Wasathong under Namsang chief. Finally, Wasathong village was established in 1971,” Tawang Lowang said.

He informed that there are 80 houses in Wasathong village, “in which there are more than 100 government employees, out of which 10 are gazetted officers.”

Ex-GB of Namsang, Khenwang Lowang, retired IPR DD Denhang Bosai, DoTCL DD Wangton Lowang and DSP Banghang Tangjang also spoke.

State awardees and gold medallists of the village were felicitated, and a souvenir titled ‘Years of Wasathong Village’ was released on the occasion. (DIPRO)