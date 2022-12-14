Road safety awareness campaign organised

TAWANG 13 Dec: The Tawang district transport office, in collaboration with the Tawang police and the All Monpa Students’ Union, organised a road safety awareness campaign at Old Market here on Tuesday.

The programme was organised to make the business community, students and the general public aware of the safety rules, and to sensitise them to various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Participating in the campaign, Tawang ZPC Leki Gombu said that numerous lives are lost in accidents, and that it is the moral duty of every citizen to be aware of and follow road safety rules.

Stating that the awareness programme should not be just a one-day affair, Gombu called for “larger public participation in such awareness programmes,” and appealed to the people to “disseminate the information of the campaign to their colleagues and friends.”

Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo informed that, in India, road accidents claim 426 lives per day or 18 per hour.

“Citizens must adhere to riders’ discipline while driving, and vehicle control and speed are two important aspects one has to keep in mind while driving,” the DC said.

He discouraged driving under the influence of alcohol and rash driving, and said that “Tawang being a popular tourist destination, the people of Tawang and the business community of the township need to be responsible in terms of parking and must be aware of road safety measures, so that no hardship is caused to tourists.”

Applauding Tawang’s entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for the world’s longest helmet sentence, he said: “For development of tourism, people need to be disciplined and there must be sense of public responsibility.

“Organised traffic parking in the township plays a big role in the flow of tourists. We have a beautiful town but haphazard parking of vehicles impairs the beauty of the township,” he said.

Tawang SP Bomge Kamduk highlighted the recent amendments in the Central MV Act, wherein the penalties for driving errors have been enhanced. He called upon the public to be aware of road safety measure and follow the traffic rules.

District Transport Officer Choiki Dondup informed that India accounts for almost 12 percent of all the accident-related deaths in the world.

Highlighting the importance of the awareness campaign, he called upon the business community of the township and the general public to get acquainted with the road safety measures and the Central Motor Vehicle Act.

Road traffic safety signs and important provisions of the central MV Act were illustrated by MV Inspector AL Khushwa and other officials from the district transport office. (DIPRO)