Two more arrested in paper leak case

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has arrested PWD assistant engineer Sige Gamlin and one Onam Pertin in connection with the question paper leakage case, on the basis of an FIR lodged by various deprived candidates of the APPSCCE-2017.

Sige Gamlin, who is posted as AE in Jairampur (Changlang) was arrested on Monday. Earlier, his father, Posi Gamlin, a block education officer, was arrested on 14 November by the SIC in the same case.

Onam Pertin is the mother of assistant engineer Abu Pertin, who was also arrested by the SIC on the 7th of this month in connection with the question paper leakage case.

The total number of arrests in the case now stands at 34.