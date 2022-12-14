Haider conferred Indo-Balinese Achiever’s Award

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh State Information Commissioner Gumjum Haider has been conferred the Indo-Balinese Achiever’s Award for “transparent governance and social contribution.”

The award was presented to him during an event conducted by the Association for Economic Growth in Bali, Indonesia, on 9 December.

On Tuesday, the office of the Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission said that it is proud of Haider on his being awarded.

“His sincerity and passion to excel has borne such fruitful results. He kept his dedication firm and did not budge or give up any time in between, in spite of various attractions, and this commitment has brought him here today,” it said in a release. (With DIPR input)