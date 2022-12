BENGALURU, 15 Dec: Nani Sonam and Yanium Sonam won two medals for Arunachal Pradesh in the skateboarding event of the ongoing 60th National Roller Skating Championship here in Karnataka.

Nani Sonam won a gold medal, while Yanium Sonam bagged a silver medal.

The championship, which had begun on 11 December, will conclude on 22 December.