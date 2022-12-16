RGU students participate in biennale

RONO HILLS, 15 Dec: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) students Ejum Riba (BFA painting, honours, final year),

Nabam Hema (BFA sculpture, honours, passed) and Taba Yaniya (BFA painting, honours, passed), who are currently pursuing MFA in painting at the Assam University in Silchar, participated in the Kochi Muziris students’ biennale, “a global platform for intellectual creative practice,” the RGU PRO informed in a release.

“The students” biennale is designed to facilitate young creative students from across India to participate and showcase their art practice. Considering the nature of curatorial selection, it makes a tough competition to get an entry at the all-India level,” the PRO said.

Ejum Riba hails from Basar (Leparada district), and his works are based on the folk narratives of the Monpa and the Sherdukpen communities. His works also reflect the Buddhist culture through typical colour harmony and textural surface.

Nabam Hema’s works are reflective of her culture, society and environment, and suggest sustainable and harmonious development of society and the environment.

“Taba Yaniya, from Yazali (Lower Subansiri), draws her concepts from the Nyishi tribe’s folklores, myths, stories and culture. She amalgamates the style with the folk and miniature art style of India, which gives her works a pan-Indian identity.

“The project by Riba, Hema and Yaniya that was selected for the biennale revolves around the life and society of the Tani clan of Arunachal Pradesh, underlining their agrarian households and activities,” the PRO said.