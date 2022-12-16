‘Unsung Heroes of Arunachal’ team meets K/Daadi DC

PALIN, 15 Dec: A six-member Group B subcommittee team of the ‘Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh’ research campaign, led by RGU Professor Tana Showren, called on Kra Daadi DC Higio Tala, the Palin ADC, and circle officers here on Wednesday.

During their interaction, Prof Showren said that “the purpose of this visit is to ascertain the real story, locations and to find out the kith and kin of those who lost their lives during the ‘Miri Mission’ – a British expedition carried out during 1911-12.”

“The British took the route of the Subansiri river through Lakhimpur district of Assam-Kamle river-Tamen- Tali, and confronted the locals, and about six lives were lost in the confrontation,” he informed.

On Thursday, the team left for Tali, where it will visit Langha, Ruhi, Sartam, etc, areas to ascertain the real locations of the 1911-12 British expeditions.

The team will be guided by Pipsorang ZPM Sorang Tania, who has already carried out research on the expedition through collection of oral history from various sources. (DIPRO)