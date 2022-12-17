Cultural activist Khabdom Pinda passes away

Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 16 Dec: Prominent cultural activist of East Kameng district and gram chairperson of Hamba Pinda village, Khabdom Pinda passed away on Friday morning at a hospital in Assam’s Dispur.

He was in his late 40s, and was battling a kidney ailment.

Late Pinda was one of the active cultural promoters of Nyokum Yullo celebrations in the late ’90s in Seppa township.

He is survived by his wife, five daughters, and a son.

Seppa MLA Tapuk Taku expressed sorrow over Pinda’s untimely demise.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Khabdom Pinda.

He was very close to me as a friend and family,” the MLA said in a condolence message, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Hamba Pinda Welfare Society (HPWS) also mourned Pinda’s untimely demise.

HPWS chairman Hago Sangdo in a condolence message said that “the entire society and the village are in deep shock.” He described Pinda as “an asset to our village and society,” and said that “his contribution towards promoting cultural activities in the district is unparallel.”

“His demise has left a great vacuum, which would be difficult to fill,” Sangdo said.