GoAP taking all measures for export promotion: Tari

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: Trade & Commerce Secretary Hage Tari said that the state government is taking all measures for promotion of exports, following the call of the central government to focus on increasing exports.

Addressing an ‘export-oriented seminar-cum-exhibition’ organised by the Tea Board of India (TBI), in collaboration of the state’s trade & commerce department, here on Friday, Tari said that “the scenario in terms of trade has now gone beyond commercial relationship in order to maintain a strategic partnership.”

Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Plantation Management’s Director, Prof Rakesh Mohan Joshi highlighted “the economic scenario of export market potential in the country in general and Northeastern states in particular.” He advocated setting up an export cell in the state, “which will cater to the specific subject of exports.”

TBI Executive Director Arunita Phukan Yadav said that “the central government is taking initiative for sustainable and favourable environment for promotion of export.”

Trade & Commerce Director Sonyung Modi stressed on creating awareness on export promotion, “which is basically the essence which holds out the promise for rapid and self-reliant growth in a country like ours.”

Export opportunities for Arunachal Pradesh, the role of packaging in export, the scope of border trade in Arunachal, export of tea, and the role of the TBI and the FSSAI were also discussed.

The exhibition stalls set up by the TBI, the Rubber Board, the Spices Board and local progressive farmers and artisans, showcasing the agri-horti and textile & handicrafts products, were the main attraction of the event, according to an official release.

TBI Deputy Director (Tea Development) KC Baishya, and resource persons from Kolkata-based Indian Institute of Packaging, Shillong-based North East Region Customs (Preventive) Office, Guwahati-based Plant Quarantine Station, officers from various stakeholder departments, farmers, members of SHGs, prospective exporters, and members of farmers-producers companies attended the seminar.