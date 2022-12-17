Guv emphasises on good civil-military relations

SHILLONG, 16 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya Governor BD Mishra emphasised on good civil-military relations for facilitating the development of the Northeast region.

“Better bonhomie between the armed forces and civil population will instil a sense of security amongst the masses, particularly in view of the belligerent attitude of the neighbouring countries,” he said, addressing the officers of the Indian armed forces at the eastern air command headquarters in Upper Shillong in Meghalaya on Thursday.

“Every passing day witnesses the global politico-economic and military contexts becoming more and more involved, more and more complex, and more and more intrusive. On account of these developments, civil-military relations are now undergoing a sea change,” he said.

The governor said that new challenges are widening the scope of civil-military relations and, therefore, civil-military relations are transforming in all configurations, viz, on land, in air, at sea, and in space.

Eastern Air Command AOC-in-C, Air Marshal SP Dharkar and officers from the eastern air command headquarters, the 101 area headquarters, the Assam Rifles directorate general, the 58 Gorkha Training Centre, the Assam Regimental Centre, and the Umroi cantonment attended the programme. (Raj Bhavan)