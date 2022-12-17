Lack of mega food park depriving farmers: AFU

ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: The Arunachal Farmers Union (AFU) claimed that the lack of a mega food park in the state has deprived the farmer community of getting proper markets for their produces.

The AFU further claimed that “the majority of the farmers are not getting benefits from the various schemes launched by the Centre and the state government due to pick and choose system being adopted by the panchayat leaders and political leaders.”

In a press conference held here on Friday, AFU president Nabam Akam informed that the union had submitted a representation to Agriculture Minister Tage Taki in this regard last year.

Akam informed that the AFU is apprising the farmers at the district level of the benefits provided by the state and the central governments. He informed also that the AFU “has decided to intensify the awareness programmes after the National Farmer’s Day celebration to be held on 23 December,” and requested farmers to participate in the celebration.