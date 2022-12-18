Christian bodies adopt resolutions

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

SIBOKORONG, 17 Dec: Several resolutions were adopted during a meeting between members of the Adi Christian Forum (AdiCF) and the Galo Christian Federation (GCF) here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The resolutions adopted include ‘unity in Christ, irrespective of caste, creed and tribe’; ‘no condemnation or discrimination against or between different denominations in any form’; and ‘oneness

in any crisis in any area under the respective apex forums’.

It was also decided that if any dispute arises between the communities, the Christians would resolve the issue.

Other resolutions that were adopted were: not hurting the sentiments of secular organisations like the Adi Bane Kebang, the All Adi Welfare Society, or the Galo Welfare Society; and promoting preservation of the cultures and traditions of the two communities “by connecting ethnicity and geographical territory.”

“In order to face the intellectual and political persecution against the churches, any decision shall be taken together,” the two bodies decided.

The meeting was chaired by AdiCF president Bro Taring Tabi Gaaling, and saw the participation of GCF vice president Bro Tojom Koyu and general secretary Bro Chinya Basar, among others.