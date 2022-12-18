Jullang Panchayat FC lift Capital Complex Futsal Tournament trophy

JULLANG, 17 Dec: Jullang Panchayat FC won the 2nd edition of the Capital Complex Futsal Tournament after defeating Siru Rijo FC in the final match played at the Evonory ground here on Friday.

Organised by the Capital Complex Futsal Tournament Committee (CCTFC), the event saw the participation of various football clubs, including from IMC wards and a few districts.

The winning team won a cash prize of Rs 1,50,000 along with a trophy and a certificate, while the runner-up team received a cash prize of Rs 70,000 along with a trophy and a certificate.

Amigo FC was adjudged the ‘best disciplined team’, while Omen was declared the highest scorer of the tournament.

The final match was witnessed by AP State Council for Science & Technology Chairman Bamang Mangha, Sports Authority of Arunachal Vice Chairman Sanjeev Tana Tara, Sarli ZPM Pisa Yaha, Sport Authority of Arunachal Director Gumnya Karbak, ICR DC Talo Potom, Sports Director Tadar Appa, and CCTFC chairman-cum-founder Chello Nacho Sangshu.