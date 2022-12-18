Supervisors, FIs trained

LONGDING, 17 Dec: Eleven supervisors and 60 field investigators (FI) were on Friday trained in carrying out ‘school-level achievement survey’ and ‘situational analysis survey’ to improve the quality of teaching and learning in the government schools of the district.

The State Council of Educational Research & Training, in collaboration with the NITI Aayog and its knowledge partner Reach to Teach (RTT) Foundation, has designed the surveys.

This time the state government has planned to conduct the surveys in government schools in nine “sample districts, in the specific classes of 3, 5, 8 and 10.” Longding is one of those districts.

There are 11 sample schools in four blocks – Longding (4), Kanubari (3), Pongchau (1), and Wakka (3).

Ravindra Kumar Mishra from RTT Foundation, Gurugram, imparted the training on the topics.

Tirap DIET Principal P Rangjang said that “this is a golden opportunity for the district that RTT team is here,” and advised the participants to make the best of the training programme, while Longding DDSE Taje Jilen suggested to the FIs and the supervisors to “carry out their responsibilities well, very strictly, as per the guidelines provided.”

Longding district pedagogy coordinator Changwang Wangsu and Kanubari CRCC Noklam Wangjen also spoke. (DIPRO)