Peddler arrested, drug seized

ZIRO, 17 Dec: The police here in Lower Subansiri district arrested a drug peddler and user, identified as Hano Doley, and seized 41 plastic vials containing 107.88 gms of suspected heroin, along with 43 empty vials, from his possession.

The arrest was made by a police team comprising SDPO Ojing Lego, SIs Hage Loder and Tadu John, and Constables P Moidam and W Lowang, under the supervision of SP Sachin Singhal.

Based on a tip-off, the team raided Doley’s residence in the presence of Town Magistrate Amina Nabam, and made the arrest and seizure.

A case [u/s 21 (b)/27 (a), NDPS Act] has been registered at the police station here and further investigation is underway.